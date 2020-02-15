Police use drone to find missing blind man in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Enfield and Vernon used a drone Saturday to locate a blind Enfield man who had not been seen since Friday.

The brother of the missing man told police Saturday morning he was not able to make contact with him, which was unusual for them.

Police determined the missing man likely walked away from home and became disoriented.

A drone pilot from the Vernon police department was asked to join the search for the missing man and to provide a drone.

With the help of the drone, police were able to locate the missing man after 30 minutes of searching. Police say the man was down an embankment in the woods in Enfield.

The man told responders that he had become disoriented and was outside for around 33 hours, surviving cold temperatures.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.