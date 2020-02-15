Police use drone to find missing blind man in Enfield

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Enfield and Vernon used a drone Saturday to locate a blind Enfield man who had not been seen since Friday.

The brother of the missing man told police Saturday morning he was not able to make contact with him, which was unusual for them.

Police determined the missing man likely walked away from home and became disoriented.

A drone pilot from the Vernon police department was asked to join the search for the missing man and to provide a drone.

With the help of the drone, police were able to locate the missing man after 30 minutes of searching. Police say the man was down an embankment in the woods in Enfield.

The man told responders that he had become disoriented and was outside for around 33 hours, surviving cold temperatures.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

State secures custody of nearly 200 neglected farm animals

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State secures custody of nearly 200 neglected farm animals"

Great Donut Challenge in West Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Great Donut Challenge in West Hartford"

Suspect in custody after hitting officer with car, leading police on multi-town chase

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in custody after hitting officer with car, leading police on multi-town chase"

Police have suspect who hit officer with car in custody

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police have suspect who hit officer with car in custody"

Neighbors support police arrest of Bloomfield kennel owner charged with animal cruelty, her family says police lied

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbors support police arrest of Bloomfield kennel owner charged with animal cruelty, her family says police lied"

Man claims God wanted him to befriend Fotis Dulos to learn about Jennifer's disappearance, 'end the horrible drama quickly'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man claims God wanted him to befriend Fotis Dulos to learn about Jennifer's disappearance, 'end the horrible drama quickly'"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss