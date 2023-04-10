WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wisconsin man was charged with multiple crimes on Saturday evening after yelling a racial slur at a Bradley International Airport sandwich shop employee, according to Connecticut State Police.

Michael Barnett, 38, of Madison, was trying to get a sandwich at D’Angelo Grilled Sandwich at about 6:30 p.m. when the busy store ran out of bread, according to state police. An employee, who is Black, made an announcement to the customers in line and offered to make the sandwiches as wraps, instead.

Barnett then swore at her and used a racial slur, according to state police.

He was found in the west concourse and taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with second-degree breach of peace, third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and second-degree threatening. The Connecticut State Police hate crimes unit was notified.

He was released on a $2,500 cash surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.