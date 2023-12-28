MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman took out a gun Wednesday at a Walmart in Manchester during an argument with customers, according to police.

Jaida Harris, 20, and 23-year-old Maya Dawson, both of Hartford, were at the Walmart at about 6 p.m. when they got into what police described as a “heated verbal dispute” with other customers. Harris went into Dawson’s handbag and pulled out a loaded ghost gun, waving it around and threatening people, according to police.

The gun then went back into the bag and the two women were arrested as they tried leaving the store. There were allegedly 17 rounds of ammunition in the bag.

Harris is facing more than a dozen charges, including four counts of second-degree breach of peace and four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, along with other charges such as first-degree threatening, criminal possession of a firearm and interfering with an officer. She has been assigned a $800,000 bond.

Jaida Harris (Source: Manchester Police Department) Maya Dawson (Source: Manchester Police Department)

Dawson is also facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit first-degree threatening, conspiracy to commit risk of injury and four counts of second-degree breach of peace. She has been assigned a $250,000 bond.