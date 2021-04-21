State police searching for vehicle that struck woman walking along I-384 east in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WETNH) — Interstate-384 in Manchester is back open after a person was struck by a vehicle overnight, according to CT DOT.

State police said a woman was hit by a vehicle while walking on I-384 east between Exits 4 and 5 at midnight Wednesday. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle the struck the victim was not at the scene. Now, troopers are looking for the vehicle, described to be a gray 2006-2011 Honda Civic. The vehicle should be missing its right side mirror, have damage to one or both of its right side hub caps, and possibly have dirt and grass lodged within the undercarriage.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call State Police Trooper First Class John Wilson at 860-534-1098.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

