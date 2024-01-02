HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington man was operating a vehicle while under the influence on Interstate 84 in Hartford — and had a stolen gun on a seat, according to Connecticut State Police.

Alex Gabriel Ortiz, 18, was arrested at about 4 a.m. on New Year’s Eve after state police received calls that there was a wrong-way driver on the I-84 West in Hartford. Ortiz was allegedly in a 2012 Honda Accord that was stopped on the Exit 50 offramp in the wrong direction.

The stolen gun was on the backseat, according to police. He failed a standardized field sobriety test, and additional narcotics were found in the Honda. Police have not specified what those other substances were.

He is facing nine charges, including OUI, driving the wrong way, possession of a controlled substance and stealing a firearm.