HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A family-owned business in Hartford is expanding and opening a new facility in the South Meadows area. It’s part of a larger redevelopment plan for that neighborhood.

With a quick snip, Connecticut Lighting Centers marked the opening of its new store in the South Meadows. It’s only part of the spark, lighting the way for a brighter future in the area.

“We’re pushing hard on economic development on every front we can,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said South Meadows has potential and the city looks to capitalize on it.

“This large facility here also speaks to the attractiveness of the South Meadows area,” Bronin said. “Right off the highway, at the intersection of two major highways.”

The nearby, state-owned regional market is poised for a major expansion, while the Hartford-Brainard Airport could be converted into a commercial development despite pushback for decades.

Connecticut Lighting Centers President David Director says the neighborhood has come a long way since his family opened their business.

“We haven’t moved,” Director said.” When we first started down here, there were found businesses that were not industrial.”

Director says with his family owning and operating their business in this area for 50 years, he’s excited to open this 46,000-square-foot building, adding to the economic boost in South Meadows.

“We wouldn’t be putting this kind of investment and support into the City of Hartford if we didn’t think that it was the right place to be,” Director said.

Customers like Arlene Alexander say it’s worth the drive from East Hartford and hopes the region continues to grow.

“I think it’s great,” Alexander said. “I think it’s wonderful. The developments are looking excellent.