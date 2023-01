HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Interstate 91 in Hartford has reopened after a multi-car crash shut down a portion of the highway for several hours on Monday night, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).

DOT announced that Interstate 91 Southbound was closed Exit 34 between Exit 33 at 6:25 p.m. The highway reopened just before 11 p.m. Monday night.

No other information is immediately available at this time.

No other information is immediately available at this time. Stay with News 8 for updates.