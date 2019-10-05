Portland 24-year-old arrested after reportedly hitting juvenile in the face with hammer

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Portland woman has been arrested by Newington police after allegedly attacking a juvenile with a hammer.

Arrest warrants show that on Aug. 13, 24-year-old Cristina Moreno hit the girl in the face with a hammer and then fled the scene.

Officers said the victim sustained serious physical injury.

Moreno was later identified as the suspect and arrested on Friday.

She was charged with assault first-degree and breach of peach second-degree.

She was booked under a $250,000 bond.