HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There has been a lot of buzz about Hartford’s XL Center needing a sprucing up. Now, talks are underway that could bring a multi-million dollar facelift to the building.

“You probably wouldn’t build a building like this today, but we got it,” said Michael Freimuth, Executive Director of CRDA. “So, we have to make it work.”

The XL Center in Hartford has been one of Connecticut’s top attractions for entertainment for nearly 47 years. Whether it’s hockey games, UConn basketball, or a show, the venue is an integral part of Hartford’s success, producing $25 million in revenue on average each year.

“We nee dot move this forward,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “It’s important for the State of Connecticut that we have a venue that’s modernized competitive function can attract great national acts and be worthy of our great sports teams that play here.”

Executive Director of the Capital Region Development Authority, Michael Freimuth, is in serious talks with Oak Valley Group, which is an international sports and entertainment company based in Los Angeles. The deal could pave the way for a $100 million investment to upgrade the XL Center.

“Becoming a partner with us not only helps us raise the money to fix the building but gives us access to possible events we just don’t have,” Freimuth said.

He says OVG could provide up to $30 million on upgrades that include staging for concerts and their IT infrastructure to improve internet speeds. Freimuth says no structural changes would be necessary.

“I think this would survive the ends of the planet,” Freimuth said. “It’s complete concrete.”

Jody Morneault’s boutique is right across the street from the XL Center and is one of many local businesses that depend on the foot traffic it generates.

“It’s vital and imperative that we keep this XL Center modern, up to date, operating to the fullest capacity,” Morneault said.

Part of that $100 million investment would go towards improving the lower bowl, which includes putting in suites with clubs. That’s something most major sporting venues have to cash in on all the ticket holders that like to be close to the floor.

Freimuth showed News 8 around the XL Center, showing the construction underway of the highly-anticipated sports betting parlor and bar on the edge of the XL Center.

It’s a vision that could become a reality by the spring. As far as the deal with OVG, Freimuth says it’s early, but he’s optimistic.