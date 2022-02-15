HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the dramatic swing in temperatures recently, pothole season has arrived early in Connecticut.

Potholes are already claiming their first victims, with News 8 seeing three different hubcaps on the ground, straight off of cars that had to navigate potholes in Hartford.

Unlike the mild winter, pothole season is hard on your car.

“I really spent probably like almost $1,000 on tires,” said Janyssa Torres of Hartford.

A woman News 8 spoke to who did not want to be on camera said she already has a spare tire on because she has been through two potholes and is already on the backup tire. She is not alone.

“When I hit it, immediately it pops. There is no getting more than a mile without my tire being at zero,” Torres said.

Hartford Public Works crews have been working overnight to patch dozens of potholes for the next morning’s commute but the deep freeze makes it hard for the patches to hold.

At Modern Tire and Auto Service in Rocky Hill, they have already seen the damage, courtesy of Mother Nature.

“A lot of rim damage, a lot of bent wheels, sometimes the customer feels a vibration and doesn’t even know, and next thing you know we’ll see it and the rim is all mangled,” said Joey Fiumara of Modern Tire and Auto Service.

Keeping your tire pressure up will help. But if you do bounce your tire like a basketball in a pothole, the harder the hit, the sooner you should check it out. Even if you didn’t blow a tire, the damage can be long-term.

“Basically this has irregular tire wear. Pothole, alignment’s out. You may not feel it but the next thing you know, you come to see us and all of this treadwear is completely gone,” Fiumara said.

With the temperature set to hit 60 degrees soon, if we get another deep freeze, it is only going to get worse.