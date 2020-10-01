Power restored to Southington residents; schools closed Thursday

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Southington Superintendent of Schools confirmed to News 8 schools will be closed on Thursday due to an early-morning power outage.

The district will not conduct distance learning Thursday.

Eversource said there was a power issue at one of their substations that caused around 14,000 people to be without power.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, about 14,281 people in Southington were without power, which is 70% of the customers in town.

Eversource says power was restored to the affected customers by 7:45 a.m.