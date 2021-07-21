Pratt Street remains busy with events all week long

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Pratt Street has been hopping during the pandemic and is said to continue for the foreseeable future.

Activities will be held throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend to bring people into the area.

“This street was just closed to vehicular traffic during the pandemic this year to try to increase foot traffic and people visiting,” said Kelsey Renfro, Event Design Director and Special Projects Manager for Lumi Agency. “Our hope is to continue it being closed so that we can continue to host all these busy events on the street.”

On Thursday, you can check out a variety of food trucks. On Friday, you can celebrate the Olympics by watching the opening ceremony on a big screen.

Restaurants and bars on the street will be having drink specials.

The weekend is going to be filled with activities like yoga and salsa dancing.

