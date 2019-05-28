Hartford

Pratt Street Patio concert series returns to Hartford Tuesday

Posted: May 28, 2019 06:03 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The weather is perfect for the return of Hartford's Pratt Street Patio!

The lunchtime concert series returns to the Capitol city on Tuesday afternoon. 

From live music to dancing, there's something for everyone to take a break and have a little fun.

There will also be a Women's World Cup viewing party in June, and even a yoga class in August. 

Pratt Street Patio runs through the end of September. 

