Pratt & Whitney announce layoffs of salaried employees due to pandemic

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Pratt and Whitney have announced layoffs of salaried employees due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aerospace company based in East Hartford released a statement Tuesday explaining their “extremely difficult but necessary decision to implement an involuntary separation program for [their] salaried workforce.”

The layoffs come after the company continues to experience reduced commercial business because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pratt and Whitney officials say that this step is also consistent with the steps their customers and competitors have had to take during this time.

It’s unclear how many layoffs are expected or which departments are impacted.

Read the full statement on the layoffs from Pratt and Whitney below: