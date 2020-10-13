Pratt & Whitney announce layoffs of salaried employees due to pandemic

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Pratt and Whitney have announced layoffs of salaried employees due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The aerospace company based in East Hartford released a statement Tuesday explaining their “extremely difficult but necessary decision to implement an involuntary separation program for [their] salaried workforce.”
The layoffs come after the company continues to experience reduced commercial business because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pratt and Whitney officials say that this step is also consistent with the steps their customers and competitors have had to take during this time.
It’s unclear how many layoffs are expected or which departments are impacted.
Read the full statement on the layoffs from Pratt and Whitney below:
Pratt & Whitney continues to experience and forecast reduced commercial business due to COVID-19. This has forced us to take further actions to align with current and future business demand in an evolving environment. We have made the extremely difficult but necessary decision to implement an involuntary separation program for our salaried workforce. These actions are consistent with steps taken by our customers and competitors. Out of respect for the impacted employees who are being informed today, we are not providing any additional information at this time.
As difficult as these decisions are, taking actions to resize our workforce today, while managing our cost structure and continuing to invest in new programs, positions Pratt & Whitney for the long term and ensures a strong future for the company, our employees, customers and shareowners.Jenny Dervin, Head of Media Bureau and Strategic Messaging