EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Aerospace company Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford held a huge celebration today after making its 1,000th F-135 Engine for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

“I could not be more proud of the Pratt and Whitney team for reaching this incredible milestone,” an employee of Pratt & Whitney said. “The work continues, the program of record shows the need for another 2,000-plus engines, and we look forward to being back for at least two more of these celebrations over the next 35 years.”

Pratt & Whitney is the only engine provider for the F-35 program.

The first engine was delivered in 2009, and nearly 800 F-35’s are in service today at 35 bases worldwide.