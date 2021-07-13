Pratt & Whitney to permanently increase number of employees working remotely

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Pratt & Whitney announced Tuesday plans to upgrade technology and designs at its East Hartford campus, allowing office employees greater opportunity to work remotely.

According to The Hartford Courant, about 6,600 or 80% of the manufacturer’s 8,250 salaried employees in Connecticut will now work full or part-time remotely, with access to office space when required.

The company said it is responding to employee requests for flexibility in how and when work is performed. Pratt & Whitney says the hybrid model will give many employees the ability to work from home in the local area when they want to but the ability to return to a physical space when needed.

“Like every organization, we had to rapidly adjust to a new normal,” said Chris Calio, President of Pratt & Whitney. “For our office-based employees, the transition to remote work in March 2020 was disruptive. But it caused us to redesign how we get work done, allowing our employees the greatest flexibility while preserving collaboration – and we’re now carrying those benefits into the future.”

Employees on site will have access to collaboration spaces and meeting rooms without being limited to a specific building. Manufacturing employees and others with a critical need to be in an office will continue to work from the campus.

The company is continuing to roll out new digital technologies and physical office space designs to ensure employees are able to work and collaborate whether they are at home or in the office. The company has selected design firm ASD | SKY to help design a physical space that emphasizes collaboration for small and large groups.

“We are creating a world-class work experience for everyone now and in the years to come,” said Jill Albertelli, Pratt & Whitney’s senior vice president for Transformation & Strategy. “Our employees are not only designing the future of aviation but also the future of how we work. It looks different, because it is different and it is a significant culture shift for the company. However, with this change comes a unique opportunity to redefine where work gets done, how we collaborate with colleagues and provide flexibility for our employees.”