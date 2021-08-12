Prayer vigil held for Hartford homicide victim shot in apartment

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford community held a prayer vigil Wednesday night for the capital city’s 23rd homicide victim of the year.

Friends and family of Zayon Collier gathered at Blue Hills Avenue, where the 25-year-old was found shot to death in his apartment on August 4.

The shots came from the street and appeared to hit Collier through the building. “Mothers United Against Violence” (MUAV) led the prayer vigil. They’re asking the community to step up and take action.

“You can call anonymously if you know something, somebody may have a gun or committed a crime. There are things we can do in our community, we can come together, we can have meetings, we can discuss this to find solutions to this problem because it’s a big problem,” said Henrietta Beckman of MUAV.

Anyone with any information on who could have shot Collier is urged to contact Hartford police.