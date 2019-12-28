Preparations for annual First Night Hartford underway

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend, Bushnell Park in Hartford has been filled with ice skaters. But on Tuesday night, it will be filled with families ready to ring in the New Year.

Organizers of First Night Hartford say it’s a day and night filled with family fun as the Capital City celebrates the arrival of 2020.

Today, organizers are breathing a sigh of relief. Funding issues forced them to scramble to make it happen.

Event Coordinator Jeff Devereux said, “Historically the city was able to be a bigger role but with the city’s financial troubles it’s been a challenge for a lot of the major events in the city but the corporate community foundations have come in to make it happen.”

First Night Hartford culminates with fireworks and the big countdown to 2020.

