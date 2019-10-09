Preparations underway for Hartford Marathon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Preparations are underway in the capital city for this weekend’s Hartford Marathon. Thousands of runners will be taking part in the event. All of it to raise money for charity.

The Hartford Marathon is starting to come to life in the capital city.

“A lot is going on right now. Tents have gone up, fencing is going in. Now we’re starting the decorative process,” said Josh Miller, Vice-President, Hartford Marathon Foundation.

Upwards of 10,000 people will be running the various races, attracting people from across the country.

“People train for months and months on end. It’s the icing on the cake, that celebratory thing at the end that they’ve been looking forward to. It’s just a great day in the city of Hartford,” said Miller.

Everyone is running for their own reasons. But the marathon promotes running for good as well.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation supports charities throughout the region. Healing Meals out of Bloomfield is one of them.

“We are an organization that makes 100% organic meals for families that are going through a health crisis,” said Ellen Palmer, Coo, Healing Meals.

Healing Meals is almost at the $75,000 mark, which will help in a big way.

“That will give us the funding to prepare an additional 8,000 meals this year for clients in crisis,” said Palmer.

Back to the race, it’s rain or shine. Everyone is hoping mother nature will cooperate.

“We’re tracking the weather very closely much like the participants and we will make adjustments as necessary,” said Miller.