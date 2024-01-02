WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the swearing-in of a West Hartford official on Tuesday afternoon—bringing one of the most heated geopolitical issues to the halls of local government.

The protest began sharply when half a dozen demonstrators, all wearing medical face masks, rose during a keynote address by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.) as she spoke to a gathering of local officials and citizens in West Hartford’s Town Hall.

“We demand that Susan Bysiewicz call for an immediate ceasefire,” the protesters chanted. The demand for a “permanent ceasefire” in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has become a rallying cry for protesters around the world who believe Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7 Hamas-led terrorist attack has been inhumane to the people of Gaza.

Bysiewicz stood calmly and silently as the protesters shouted, “Susan, what do you say? How many kids did you kill today?”

The demonstrators unfurled homemade banners that read “Ned’s Leaving Kids Dead” and “Ned & IDF: Joined at the Hip.”

Allegations of complicity in civilian deaths in Gaza have been a central theme in the worldwide pro-Palestinian protest movement.

In Connecticut, there have been sporadic protests each week since Israel began its post-Oct. 7 military operation in Gaza.

A statewide coalition of activists, including college students and faith organizations, have taken the lead in organizing these actions.

Democrats Gov. Ned Lamont, Sen.Richard Blumenthal, and Sen. Chris Murphy have been on the receiving end of loud pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The protestors state that their goal is to pressure elected officials to steer U.S. foreign policy away from what they view as an unacceptably supportive position toward Israel, according to several protestors and organizers who have spoken to News 8 in recent weeks.

Chief among their demands is an end to all American military aid to Israel, which is frequently described by policymakers as the U.S.’ closest ally in the Middle East.

As lieutenant governor of Connecticut, Bysiewicz does not have authority over the United States’ foreign military aid policies.

After approximately two minutes of disruption, West Hartford Police Chief Vernon Reddick approached the protesters and addressed them. After a brief exchange, Reddick walked with the protesters as they exited the chambers where the ceremony was being held.

Back inside, Bysiewicz continued. She briefly addressed the protests, noting that the demonstrators have freedom of speech to express their views.

The lieutenant governor proceeded to swear in Leon Davidoff, West Hartford’s town clerk. He is a seasoned public official who previously served on the town council and as deputy mayor.

News 8 reached out to Lamont’s office for comment on the demonstrators but have yet to hear back.