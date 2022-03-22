NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are often called to search for missing people who are prone to wander. Now, police in Newington have a new tool to help resolve cases in record time, but it needs community buy-in first.

“When you’re walking through a wooded area, a place where you wouldn’t be able to see the person, but you can hear where their transmitter is,” Newington Det. Shannon LaChance said.

Simple radio technology and a transmitter. Bracelets, each equipped with a unique frequency, link Newington Police to residents who are prone to wander.

“In the event that they do go missing, we know where to go, we know what kind of things they like,” LaChance said.

It’s called Project Lifesaver, It’s an international program already in use in communities like Guilford. They say this technology has resulted in 3,000 searches worldwide without serious injuries or death.

If you have a loved one who could benefit from this program, you will need to go to the police department and apply. There are separate applications for children and adults.

“I tried to outreach to some of the schools for some of the programs that have kids that may tend to wander,” LaChance said.

The program is meant to benefit people who suffer from cognitive impairments like Alzheimer’s and autism, someone under 24-hour care. The kits can cost up to $300, but donations and local businesses have already covered the cost for the first participants.

Kids have wandered off before in Newington and it never sits well with police.

“We have been able to locate them luckily and time-sensitive, of course,” LaChance said. “We’re sure that we get out there as soon as possible. We get a description. That’s all the stuff we would have already in our Project Lifesaving database. We’d have a photo, we’d have all the information that their loved ones are going to give to us.

Anyone interested in learning more about Project Lifesaver is encouraged to contact Newington Det. Shannon LaChance at (860) 594-6217.