HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – “Promise Zones” are communities with high unemployment where federal officials encourage development. That’s the case for the north end of Hartford and that’s precisely where a massive project is underway to expand a library branch and turn it into much more than a place to check out books.

Adapt and respond. That’s what the Hartford Public Library was forced to do during the pandemic when classrooms closed.

“When they couldn’t get out of the house, we were able to provide connections and access to things for them,” said Bridget Quinn, Hartford Public Library President & CEO.

Now, the library is expanding in the north end, a neighborhood with unemployment rates nearly double that of the national average. It’s part of a project to relocate Barbour Branch, currently housed in a small storefront.

“[Expand] into a 15,000 square-foot space that will have, of course, books because we are a library, but so many more things for young people for families, for people seeking job training. Also, coordination and partnership with all of the wonderful things that are already here in the Swift Factory already; a financial services center, a preschool, a school,” Quinn said.

Residents have been calling for a new branch there for years. Hartford is investing $5.5 million into the project. It will ultimately include a library branch and state-of-the-start job training center, opening in a former gold leaf factor as soon as fall 2022.

Library patrons will be able to work directly with businesses and workforce services already offered in the building. The Swift Factory has already undergone a $34 million renovation.

“This library is going to be an oasis in the community, a place where kids and families can come to learn, where adults can get connected to jobs, and I love that it’s going to be just down the hall from all those entrepreneurs and small businesses that those kids can look to and learn from,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

That’s not the only library project in the city’s north end. The City of Hartford is also looking to expand the Albany Avenue branch into an old school building.