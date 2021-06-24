‘Promise House Apartments’ offer housing to homeless young adults

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday marks a new beginning for some young adults in Manchester who know what life is like on the streets.

Thanks to the State Department of Housing they now have a new place to call home.

The ribbon cutting ceremony at the “Promise House Apartments” is opening the doors to a new way of life and opportunities.

12 Efficiency apartments are being made available for young adults between the ages of 18 and 25, starting in July.

CEO of the Community Health Resources Heather Gates, said, “all tenants will sign leases…learn about their rights and responsibilities as tenants.”

Committed to ending homelessness, the State Department of Housing put up the funds that are part of a $7 billion federal grant.

“They need not only safe housing, but also all of the supportive services; job training, counseling, whatever they need to be successful,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

A tour of the facility shows Promise House will provide a variety of services to tenants, ranging from education to healthcare.

A full-time resident advisor will also live on the property.

There’s no way of knowing the exact number of homeless people in Connecticut but studies have identified more than 3-thousand homeless youth and young adults in the state.