HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Legislators met Wednesday in Hartford to discuss how to protect public housing residents from mold.

“It’s absolutely inexcusable that we’ve allowed these issues to go unabated for so long,” Rep. Aundre Bumgardner (D-District 41) said.

Sen. Heather Somers (R-District 18) proposed the bill due to mold problems she’s seen at public housing complexes.

Branford Manor residents have complained for years about mold in their apartments, which has been found in basements, bathrooms, kitchens and throughout the units. Some residents have said the mold is making them sick.

Branford Manor said it would not comment on the proposed legislation.

Somers said there are currently no state standards for what levels of mold are safe. Senate Bill 959 hopes to establish them.

“Without standards being set, there is no way to make a landlord or owner of an apartment comply, because the standards are not there,” Somers said.

The bill would also establish how mold is tested. Currently, samples are taken with stabs or in the air, which can lead to different levels.