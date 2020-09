HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Prosperity Foundation and Hartford Renaissance District is hosting a Farmers to Families food drive taking place today.

If you’re in need during this challenging time, just stop by 319 Barbour Street in Hartford at 10 a.m. today. All you have to do is pull up and pop your trunk. A box of food will be loaded up and you can head on your way.

If you do decide to head to the food drive, be sure to wear a mask.