Protesters block I-84 in Hartford, lie down on roadway in tribute to George Floyd

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds flocked to Hartford on Monday to protest the death of George Floyd.

Just before 6 p.m., the group took over part of Interstate 84 and blocked traffic; some even lied down on the roadway.

They were passionate but peaceful, holding signs and chanting “black lives matter” and “don’t shoot.”

They left the area around 6:30, allowing traffic to resume.

Twenty-eight people were arrested during protests over the weekend after crowds shut down part of I-84 in Waterbury.

On Monday, the group marched from Keney Park to City Hall and even stopped at the police department.

Outside of the department doors, Hartford Chief of Police Jason Thody and two deputy chiefs took a knee in solidarity with protesters, saying they will not stand for police brutality and what happened to Floyd.

As they knelt, the crowd shouted “black lives matter” and cheered. 

Connecticut State Police shared a moment with protesters as on I-84. Troopers knelt with the group. One even hugged and have handshakes to protesters.

Police around the state have been telling News 8 that they do not agree with the officer’s use of force and will not allow it in the state.

Protesters told News 8 they have events planned for the rest of the week and month until social justice happens.

Bob Wilson will have more on the protest tonight.

