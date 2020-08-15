Protesters demand reopening of fatal officer-involved shooting case in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Protesters marched in front of the Wethersfield Police Department, wanting justice for a teen killed by police last year.

18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega-Cruz was shot to death back in April of 2019. Police said he led them on a chase before the deadly shooting.

The officer involved was cleared of any wrongdoing. Activists at the protest said that should not have been the case.

Keren Prescott said, “We are coming out here to make sure they know that we haven’t forgotten. If we can apply enough pressure to hopefully get them to reopen the case, that’s what we’ll do.”

Cornell Lewis said, “We feel Chulo’s shooting death was part of a pattern within the United States of America where the police department is given the power to do these kinds of things against brown and Black people. Therefore, we want justice for Chulo.”

Hartford State’s Attorney at the time placed blame on Vega-Cruz for the shooting.