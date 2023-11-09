WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple protestors gathered outside of a factory in West Hartford Thursday morning, blocking employees from getting in at all gates.

News 8 spoke with organizers who said they are not part of one group but citizens are concerned about Colt Manufacturing guns that will be sent to Israel.

There is a large police presence at the factory, but there are no reports of violence.

News 8 has reached out to Colt Manufacturing, who said they will release a statement regarding the protest later today. West Hartford Police Department said they are not commenting on the protest at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.