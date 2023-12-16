HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Puerto Rican community leaders were recognized at the annual María C. Sánchez Banquet at the Hartford Downtown Marriot Saturday night.

Sánchez was the first Hispanic woman elected to the state general assembly and she co-founded the Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade in 1964. She had a passion for children and youth, opening the first bilingual school in the state. She also served on Hartford’s board of education for 16 years.

“Instead of staying quiet and waiting for someone to help her, she got up and advocated for the needs of her community and she was able to achieve many things that today, we take for granted,” said Amilcar Hernandez, the banquet chair.

Event organizers said this event celebrates her legacy by providing educational scholarships for young people and honoring those who have provided a positive impact on the community. Seven people were awarded Saturday, including Hartford’s Chief Operating Officer, Thea Montanez, and Charles Venator-Santiago, a UCONN educator who made an online database showcasing Puerto Rican stats and history.

The awards were presented in the categories of leadership, education, community services, art and culture, youth leadership, and the President’s Award.

The awards were hosted by the Connecticut Institute for Community Development Puerto Rican Parade Inc. The organization’s other events include the Hartford Puerto Rican Day Pade and cultural pageants. Organizers aim to put a focus on youth and education at all of their events.

“Just the same way that some of us are leaders now, they are leaders, so we want to be able to empower and give them the tools that we need,” said Hernandez.

Jenna-lee Apone, the winner of the Miss Pre-Teen Puerto Rico Cultural Pageant, said learning about her heritage was the highlight of the competition.

“Every Saturday, we would have cultural class so we would go sit and learn more about where we came from, we would do the pledge in Spanish,” she said.

Teens Diamond Rodriguez and Yarieli Rivera, volunteers with Our Piece of the Pie, also attended the banquet. They helped put the table centerpieces together, adding Puerto Rican flags. They were grateful to be part of the celebrations.

“The fact that the adults are looking towards the youth, it makes me proud and makes me want to strive for more and be a bigger part of my culture,” said Rodriguez. “Seeing the culture and everybody around kind of makes me feel more comfortable.”