Puerto Rican community leaders to demand HUD to release disaster relief funding

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Puerto Rican community leaders along with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will demand the Department and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday to release disaster relief funding for the recovering island.

The people of Puerto Rico have endured two hurricanes and a series of earthquakes. Buildings are unsafe, roads are rubble. Just last week, the House of Representatives approved $4.7 billion dollars in aid, but that aid package is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled Senate. Even if it did, President Trump has said he would veto it.

HUD has dedicated some $18 million dollars in community block grants, but also placed severe restrictions on it. Restrictions that communities in other parts of America don’t face to deal with. So that aid is still tied up, not helping the people there.

Some have fled the island and come here to places like Hartford, New Haven and Waterbury, where they are safe, but they would like to be able to go home. News 8 spoke to a group in Waterbury last week that is collecting donations and planning to fly to Puerto Rico themselves in order to bypass roadblocks placed by the federal government.

Senator Blumenthal will be calling for those roadblocks to be torn down here at the Hispanic Health Council at 10 a.m. on Monday.