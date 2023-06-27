WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Investigators posed as JetBlue employees and pretended to lose a bag before arresting a Puerto Rican woman at Bradley International Airport for allegedly trafficking cocaine.

Karina Cintron Santiago, 24, of San Juan, was charged with trafficking 12 kilograms of cocaine on June 20. She was arrested on June 8.

A search of her bag uncovered 12 kilograms of cocaine inside, according to an announcement Thursday from the U.S. Department of Justice. Authorities held her bag, and she reported that it had been lost when it didn’t appear at baggage claim.

JetBlue told Cintron Santiago that it’d deliver her bag to her when it found it, but she said she’d rather pick it up at the airport, according to officials. Undercover investigators told her on June 7 that her luggage had been found, and she was arrested the following day when she went to pick it up at the airport.

She pleaded not guilty on Monday and has been released on a $75,000 bond. She faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.