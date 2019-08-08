Puppy found in paper bag

Breaking News
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Good Samaritan found a puppy inside a paper shopping bag on the side of the road Thursday afternoon.

Southington Police Department Animal Control responded to West Center Street on Empress Drive around noon. The puppy was a beagle mix abandoned on the side of the road inside a paper bag.

According to police, the puppy was lethargic and showed signs of severe neglect.

The puppy was transported to a local veterinarian and the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this puppy is asked to contact Detective James Armack at 860-378-1649 or jarmack@southingtonpolice.org.

