NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory (PURA) announced Tuesday that they will be holding public comment hearings regarding the state’s water rate application.

According to a press release, the hearings were scheduled to receive feedback on The Connecticut Water Company’s (CWC) application to amend its rate schedule. These are in addition to the evidentiary hearings that are already scheduled in January 2024.

In the proposed application, CWC had requested for PURA to increase their revenue by around $21 million for rates effective July 1. This would increase customers’ water bills between $18.80 and $58.69 quarterly depending on where the customers live.

The public comment hearing will take place on the following days: