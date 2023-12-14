GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A group in Glastonbury packed gifts on Thursday to offer a bit of hope for victims of domestic violence.

The annual Purse of Hope event was held Thursday on Main Street to raise money and awareness for domestic violence. People brought in small items that were packed into purses and donated to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“We’re going to pack these purses full of hope and I know it’s going to make a difference during this holiday season,” said Diana Pagano, the founder of Make Things Happen and a survivor of domestic violence.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in four women and one in seven men will experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime. As a survivor, Pagano said she understands the importance of these small items.

“Today we’re collecting essentials whether its socks, hair-ties, face creams, coffee shop gift cards,” Pagano said. “It can be five dollars, whatever anyone can do.”

Survivors of domestic violence come from all walks of life, from stay-at-home moms to full-time workers. Many people joined the event to show their support for those who might be suffering.

“Believe in yourself. Tomorrow is not going to be the same as today,” said Tanya Falcon, a supporter. “We have the opportunity to change our tomorrows.”