Pursuit of a stolen car from CT to MA leads to an arrest

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested following a pursuit out of Newington that went into Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

Newington Police were assigned to the Connecticut Officer of Policy Management grant to combat stolen car thefts on Wednesday morning when they attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Lancer just after 2 a.m. They attempted to stop the same car again around 3:45 a.m.

Officers later received information just after 4:30 a.m. that the car was involved in two shooting incidents, one in Vernon and the other in New Britain.

When encountering the car again, officers attempted to stop the car and the car engaged officers in pursuit for the third time. Newington police pursued the car due to the information regarding the shootings.

According to Newington Police, the pursuit went into West Hartford, back into Newington, onto the Berlin Turnpike, and then continued north onto i-84 westbound.

During the pursuit, Newington police said officers saw an item thrown from the car. Officers later recovered a handgun along the side of the roadway believed to have been thrown from the car.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were notified of the pursuit as it neared the state border. Massachusetts State police deployed stop sticks in Massachusetts, stopping the car.

The driver, only identified as an adult male, was taken into custody by Massachusetts state police. No injuries were reported.

The man is expected to be charged in Connecticut.