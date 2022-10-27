Image of Queen Street closed due to crash (Photo provided by Southington police)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police stated that Queen Street is closed Thursday morning due to an active police investigation involving a crash.

The road is closed between West Queen Street to the ShopRite Plaza on 750 Queen Street, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Officers confirmed with News 8 that the investigation involves a vehicle crash. They have not provided any information on what may have happened, who was involved, or if there are any injuries on the scene.

For now, police are asking drivers to seek alternative routes until the street is reopened.

Follow News 8 for more updates on this developing story.