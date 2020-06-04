Racial justice rally, essential workers discussion inadvertently meet at State Capitol at the same time

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 1,000 protesters went to the State Capitol to call for racial justice midday Thursday, but they came across a press conference, unaffiliated with the protest, scheduled to happen there at the same time.

Students from Central Connecticut State University’s Black Student Union and Government Student Association gathered at the State Capitol along with Black Lives Matter groups to talk about what they believe is racial injustice on their campus and across the nation.

At that same time, there was a press conference scheduled for the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus and the Labor Committee to talk about essential workers and their need to be treated fairly and to get PPE for them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Both events started peacefully, but the students got mad and said ‘we weren’t here for this’ and left to march on the streets of Hartford toward the city’s police station.

So far, the protest has not turned violent. Also, lawmakers were able to continue the press conference regarding essential workers and it has since wrapped up.