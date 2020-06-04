1  of  2
Breaking News
Stand-off between police and man who had reportedly held woman hostage in New Haven now over, suspect in custody Wethersfield officer involved in fatal April 2019 shooting following pursuit resigns

Racial justice rally, essential workers discussion inadvertently meet at State Capitol at the same time

Hartford

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 1,000 protesters went to the State Capitol to call for racial justice midday Thursday, but they came across a press conference, unaffiliated with the protest, scheduled to happen there at the same time.

Students from Central Connecticut State University’s Black Student Union and Government Student Association gathered at the State Capitol along with Black Lives Matter groups to talk about what they believe is racial injustice on their campus and across the nation.

At that same time, there was a press conference scheduled for the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus and the Labor Committee to talk about essential workers and their need to be treated fairly and to get PPE for them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Both events started peacefully, but the students got mad and said ‘we weren’t here for this’ and left to march on the streets of Hartford toward the city’s police station.

So far, the protest has not turned violent. Also, lawmakers were able to continue the press conference regarding essential workers and it has since wrapped up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

racial justice rally and essential workers press conference inadvertently meet at same time in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "racial justice rally and essential workers press conference inadvertently meet at same time in Hartford"

AT&T makes donation to Hartford-based nonprofit to virtually connect kids with mentors

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "AT&T makes donation to Hartford-based nonprofit to virtually connect kids with mentors"

Wethersfield officer involved in fatal April 2019 shooting following pursuit resigns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wethersfield officer involved in fatal April 2019 shooting following pursuit resigns"

CT Checkup: Farmington business owner uses chainsaw carving to give back to frontline workers with 'Tiki Task Force' project

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Farmington business owner uses chainsaw carving to give back to frontline workers with 'Tiki Task Force' project"

New exec. order allows in-person graduations, some schools still opting for creative ceremonies keeping social distance

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New exec. order allows in-person graduations, some schools still opting for creative ceremonies keeping social distance"

Funeral procession for George Floyd in Hartford turns into a cry for change around the nation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral procession for George Floyd in Hartford turns into a cry for change around the nation"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss