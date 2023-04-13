ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Racist flyers were found in Rocky Hill this week, according to police.



Police tell News 8 the papers aren’t criminal in nature but they are not representative of what the town stands for.

“The respect is not there. It doesn’t uphold the values that we have here in rocky hill. We’re very inclusive, we show a lot of respect for all of our community members, and that’s why I believe this is so outrageous,” said Rocky Hill Police Sgt. Foss-Rugan.

Police believe that the flyers were thrown out of a moving car because security footage in the area didn’t catch anyone doing this. Anyone with information on the flyers should call the Rocky Hill Police Department.