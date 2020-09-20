Rally for breaking glass ceiling in politics, encouraging women to vote held at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Women’s rights and voting advocates and groups gathered at the State Capitol Saturday morning for the Break the Glass Ceiling Rally for Women.

The Greater Hartford Progressive Democratic Women’s Club (GHPDWC) hosted this event. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Attorney General William Tong were both in attendance.

Their goal was to encourage women to get involved in politics and to vote.

The organization says that voting this November is important because it is a ‘critical election.’

“Their lives depend on them voting,” said Joyce Petteway, president of GHPDWC. “We’re trying to get the word out. And we also realize that women have more to lose. And we also have a lot to gain.”

“We realize that democracy only works when everyone participates,” Petteway added.

It was also a celebration for women in politics who have shattered glass ceilings that have been centuries old, paying tribute to Senator Kamala Harris, who is the Vice Presidental nominee.

“The breaking of the glass ceiling came up because we recognize that one of the sisters was nominated for Vice President,” Petteway said.

People were able to register to vote at the event.