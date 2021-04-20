Rally supporting recreational marijuana set to take place at State Capitol Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally is happening Tuesday at the State Capitol in support of recreational marijuana.

Advocates are pushing for access to recreational weed, as states like Massachusetts and New York have passed similar legislation.

People in support of legalizing marijuana also hope to see a boost in the state budget, geared toward the budding industry.

Right now, H.B. 6377, An Act Concerning Labor Peace Agreements And A Modern And Equitable Cannabis Workforce, is making its way through the state legislature.

It also happens to be April 20, or 4/20, an unofficial holiday for marijuana advocates worldwide.