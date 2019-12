HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An emergency rally to show support for a local father of three who has been in ICE detention for nearly two years is taking place on Wednesday in Hartford.

Officials say Bakhodir Madjitov was taken by ICE officials in December of 2017.

His three sons will be at the rally. One of them, whose just 7-years-old is expected to speak. The rally will be held at noon in front of the Connecticut ICE office in Hartford.