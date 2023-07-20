WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The town of West Hartford has seen an increase in the rat population since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A West Hartford homeowner noticed her dog’s food was being eaten faster than usual and white foam on her floor. She set up a surveillance camera and was shocked when a rat appeared on her living room floor.

Richland Pest & Bee Control said droppings and burrows in your yard are telltale signs you may have a rat problem.

Richland owner James-Tristan Sarnese said during the pandemic when restaurants shut down urban rats hit the road in search of food.

“It kind of forced them to come to the residential areas,” said James-Tristan Sarnese, of Richland Pest & Bee Control.

He said many migrated to West Hartford where he is now being called to more single-family homes in need of help.

“We would dig a trench of about a foot deep, put that screen inside of the trench so they cannot burrow underneath it, underneath that screen,” he said.

For the most part, rats are not going into the homes although that is what happened here. The homeowner was able to capture those rats on videotape because she knew something was wrong.

Sarnese says homeowners can eliminate what rats are looking for which is food, water, and cover.

“The best thing that you can do is be a pest to the pest,” Tristan Sarnese said.

That means removing bird seed and water sources and keeping trash cans and vegetation away from homes.