HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –Hartford state leaders announced a $9.1 million grant for a nonprofit organization to expand on Wednesday.

Real Art Ways, a Hartford arts organization is known for its support of artists in the local community.

State leaders announced this grant for Real Art Ways to update its current building on Arbor Street. The money came from the Community Investment Fund Program and the total expansion is estimated to cost $23 million.

“I’ve seen really miraculous herculean efforts and this feels like that to me,” said Derek Halls, with Real Art Ways. “This community deserves miracles, this community deserves investment.”

Construction on the expansion project is set to begin next year.