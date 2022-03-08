ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The housing market continues to heat up with competition among homebuyers fiercer than ever. They are up against sky-high prices and historically low inventory.

“They all got taken so quickly,” said Denise Swistak, who recently bought a home in Connecticut. “If you go to any house, there were 40 cars in the parking lot, they couldn’t get you in to see the house, so you were discouraged.”

There is less to choose from and you are paying more for what you are getting.

“Just Enfield alone, we used to teeter around 100 properties on the market,” said Bill Arzt, broker and owner of CT Hometown Realty LLC. “If we hit 80, we would all start to get concerned there’s nothing to sell our clients.”

Arzt said they have 10 homes available in Enfield right now. In the five surrounding communities, there are only 24 houses on the market.

“People just don’t want to sell,” Arzt said. “They know if they do sell, they must pay top dollar to get something as well. It’s not easy right now.”

Across the state, the median housing price is up but the demand remains intense in Connecticut, a trend we have seen since the start of the pandemic.

“People were looking to get away; people were looking to get backyards,” said Michael Barbaro, president of SmartMLS. “They were looking to have open space and not an apartment.”

Experts News 8 spoke with said when you are ready to list, get a realtor to ensure you are getting top dollar. If you are in the market to buy, come in prepared and know what you can spend.

“Absolutely be patient and give yourself plenty of time,” Arzt said. “You’re not going to find your house right off the bat. If you do, you’re most likely up against other buyers as well.”

They said it is important not to get discouraged as there is hope more houses will hit the market with the spring season upon us. There is optimism new inventory can better meet that demand.