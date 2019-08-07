Rebuilding begins on Southington market destroyed by fire

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Only News 8 was there Wednesday as crews from South End Concrete and Pelletier Construction Management began to rebuild a beloved family-owned market destroyed by a massive fire in March.

“It’s a great sense of pride historically preserving what has been here for years,” said Bill Carroll of Pelletier Construction Management.

Tops Marketplace had been a staple in Southington since 1951 before burning to the ground in March. The fire, which authorities say, started because of a faulty pipe on the oven in the kitchen, shook the Southington community. It also shook the owner of the store, who wasn’t sure what to do next.

“Here I am starting over again at my age is not exactly the most optimum situation,” said John Salerno, owner of Tops.

But, as Salerno watched crews lay the foundation for the new Tops on Wednesday, worry and concern turned to pride.

“I’m speechless,” Salerno said. “It’s about putting something back together that was really good.”

But, it hasn’t been easy. Salerno says the rebuild cost nearly $4 million. He didn’t have that. So, the community started doing fundraisers — people donated over $20,000. And a school and business in the community donated space so Tops could continue its catering business to generate money for the rebuild.

To the cash-strapped Salerno, who has temporarily taken a job as an Uber driver to help put dollars into the fund to rebuild, those gestures were priceless and convinced him to not give up.

“Our heart is in it and I know the community’s heart is in it,” Salerno said.

Workers at South End Concrete and Pelletier Construction Management, teaming up to help build the new Tops, tell News 8 they take a great deal of pride bringing a Southington staple back to life. They say the new store will be state of the art, something the people of Southington will be excited to see, and a store that will be safer when it comes to fires in the future.

“This is not your grandfather’s store,” said Carroll.

As far as the improved fire protection system goes: “It’s a 12 inch line running up the street that the other store was not hooked up to from what I understand they were hooked up to a 6 inch main,” Carroll said.

If all goes well, the plan is to reopen Tops in February.

“It’s amazing to me that so many people realize what we’re doing and are so supportive of it,” said Salerno.

