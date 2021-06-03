‘Recovery For All’ coalition rallies in front of Capitol buildings, demands tax and budget changes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Forming a picket line on the final days of the legislative session is one way to get your message across.

As the legislative session enters the final days, protesters form picket lines to greet lawmakers on their way into the building. News 8’s Samaia Hernandez is in Hartford with more on what the Recovery For All coalition is asking for.

One thing this coalition wants to accomplish is changes to the state’s tax structure.

The Coalition is called Recovery For All.

Their mission, a so-called “equitable tax and budget” plan that includes key investments in causes like universal healthcare.

“We need more resources than our traditional budgets have been giving us,” said Jeff Leake, Connecticut Education Association President. “…And there is a place that we can kind of look at, which is the wealthiest citizens in our state. Their share of taxes paid is much less than a middle-class taxpayer.”

From stopping traffic in front of the Capitol and legislative office buildings in the middle of budget negotiations, and ahead of the final day of the legislative session next Wednesday. The coalition wants a budget focused on low and middle income families. Those they say are still recovering from pandemic’s impact over the last 15 months.

“We think that the state cannot meet the burden of the day, specifically coming out of a pandemic if we don’t find spaces to create more revenue in the budget, said Rodney Wade, Pastor, Long Hill Bible Church in Waterbury and Coalition member. “When we talk about equity it doesn’t mean that everybody should pay the same thing. Some folk need more than others and those who have made up to 12 billion amid a pandemic, we think that they have a responsibility to help.”

The coalition is asking people who can’t be here today to write letters to Governor Ned Lamont.

We reached out to his office for comment but did not hear back.