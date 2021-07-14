‘RecycleCT’ rolls out new app, helps residents determine what can be recycled or reused

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s RecycleCT program has created an app to help you quickly determine what household items you can actually recycle.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner, Katie Dykes, along with other officials and stakeholders, officially launched the app Wednesday.

The RecycleCT Wizard App helps residents figure out what household items are recyclable, tips for reusing materials, how to properly dispose of certain items, and how to contact local recycling coordinators.

Studies show about 40% of what you throw away every year are materials that could be recycled–but knowing what to toss is what’s most important.

“…But in order to effectively get that material out of the disposal stream these are things we shouldn’t be incinerating, we shouldn’t be burying them. We should be giving them another life,” said Katie Dykes, DEEP Commissioner.

Right now the top searches on the RecycleCT site are: expanded polystyrene which you might know as Styrofoam, shredded paper, plastic bags.

If you’re interested in learning more about recycling just down load the new app or go to their website for more information.