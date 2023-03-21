MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — 29 families are starting over after a fire destroyed their homes at an apartment complex in Manchester last week.

Multiple units at the Aspen Woods Apartment Complex on Buckland Street were damaged in the fire. None of the residents were injured in the blaze, according to fire officials.

Manchester Mayor Jay Moran provided an update on the 65 people who were displaced in the blaze and said they are more than just a number.

Moran said the town is working with the American Red Cross to help the 51 adults and 14 children impacted by the fire.

“The goal from talking to town staff is that they want to rebuild but the good news is that the Red Cross and our local staff have been able to get them housing temporary housing for now,” Moran said.

A disaster force engagement coordinator from the American Red Cross told News 8 assistance for immediate needs was provided to victims after the fire. The victims were given financial assistance in addition to food, clothing and lodging.



