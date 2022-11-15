MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Walkers and runners of Connecticut, officials announced there is still time to register for the 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Manchester Road Race!

The Manchester Road Race Committee reminded potential attendees that there is still time to sign up this year. Applicants have until Tuesday, Nov. 22, and can register online.

Or, the committee has also scheduled a walk-in registration and bib pick-up at several locations. Those locations and dates include:

Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Manchester High School cafeteria, 134 East Middle Turnpike in Manchester

Monday, Nov. 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fleet Feet, 1003 Farmington Avenue in West Hartford

Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Urban Lodge Brewery, 47 Purnell Place in Manchester

Past these dates, there will be no post entries accepted on race day.

“We are urging everyone who wishes to participate to enter before the deadline so that they’ll receive their number bib and have their time officially recorded,” said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee.

Runners who have already registered will also be able to pick up their number bibs on Thanksgiving morning from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officials stated. They can get their bibs at the Bennet Academy’s Cone Gymnasium, located at 1551 Main St. in Manchester.

The Thanksgiving Day Manchester Road Race will take place at 10 a.m. on that holiday morning. It is a 4.748-mile loop course traveling through Manchester’s central streets. The race begins and ends on Main Street, in front of St. James Church.