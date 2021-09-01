Reimagined outdoor space proposed to replace Windsor brownfield

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Imagine being out on a paddleboard in Windsor and then walking right into Hartford. That could be on the way. It’s all to bring more outdoor spaces to the Greater Hartford area.

Windsor Mayor Don Trinks said, “To get grant money, I’d stand in the river if we had to.”

Ida’s incoming remnants didn’t dampen the excitement about a $1.2 million state grant that will help the old polluted brownfield site on Meadow Street turn into much more starting next year.

Riverfront Recapture President & CEO Michael Zaleski said, “We’re excited about the opportunity to return this piece of property to the community.”

Riverfront Recapture will be managing 60 new acres of riverfront property on the Hartford-Windsor line. In Windsor, that includes building out a new cove and outdoor water sports park.

It’s part of $19 million in state funds the Lamont administration is prioritizing in 31 projects across 23 communities.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said, “This particular project is going to provide for the cleanup and capping of a former soil mining and commercial truck parking area. And what’s going to happen is a 19-acre cove is going to be created by excavating some of this clean soil from the riverbank.”

There will be a new Garmany Cove for water sports and the Joe Marfuggi Riverwalk to connect people to Hartford. There are also 10 acres for commercial use. Its future is to be determined.

Department of Economic & Community Development Deputy Commissioner Alexandra Daum said, “We’re going to be funding a development in an opportunity zone, next to an opportunity zone, and we believe this development will cause future developments in opportunity zones.”

This project received funding from several state departments. They’re also still raising funds. Someday, there will be a mixed-use development. So, potentially even affordable apartments.